Units responding to fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:47 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire near Highway 45 and Highway JS in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a fire that was on a garbage truck, which dumped its load. Fire appeared to be out, but reignited.

UPDATE 12:51 p.m. — Bristol command arriving on scene reports debris pile is on fire in the road. Requests front end loader respond from county.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — Bristol command reports to dispatch that village public works crew is in area and has a front end loader available.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m. — Fire out. Roadway being cleared.