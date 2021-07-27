Units responding for crash in Paris

Jul 27th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:57 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 4400 block of Highway D.

Per dispatch: One vehicle crash. Car off the road. Injury being reported.

