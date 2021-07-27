July 20, 2021 lake test results: PHLA beach closed and Old Settlers Park beach under caution

The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is closed to swimming and Old Settlers County Park beach is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that resulted in the cautions were:

PHLA – 1,046 E.coli/100 mL.

Old Settlers – 411 E.coli/100 mL.

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 1 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 15 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 27 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 25 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 43 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 73 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 411 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 3 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 3 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1,046 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 30 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 1 E.coli/100 m