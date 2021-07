The Bristol School District #1 (Bristol School) board is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Media Center at the school.

Among the agenda items are:

Microphones for regular board meetings.

Regular board meeting start time/date.

The agenda also includes notice of a closed session to consider administrative contracts. The board may reconvene in open session to take action.

The full agenda and a live stream (at time of meeting) is available here.