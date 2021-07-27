A word from our sponsors: Salem Lakes seeks part-time Municipal Court Clerk

Note: This is a paid announcement from the village of Salem Lakes. — DH

The Village of Salem Lakes is accepting applications for a part-time Municipal Court Clerk, approximately 20 hours per week. Starting salary $17 to $20 per hour, based on court experience. Must be available the 2nd Tuesday of each

month for daytime and evening court.

This position works under the direct supervision of the Municipal Judge. Applicant must attend training as required by State Statute, be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised. Knowledge of Microsoft Word is required. Knowledge of Praxis Quick Clerk would be preferred.

Job duties and application can be found at www.voslwi.org/Municipal

Court/Employment Opportunity

Application deadline is Friday, August 6, 2021.