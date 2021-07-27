2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Centennial Celebration Parade set for Sunday of fair

The Kenosha County Fair will celebrate it’s 100th anniversary with a Centennial Parade on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The line-up begins 9 am, Parade starts 11 am.

The fair is especially seeking antique vehicles, vintage-themed entries and fair-themed entries. If you have a Kenosha County club or business that’s been around for awhile, this is a great chance to share your history, too.

The parade route is entirely on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Participants can distribute candy, promotional items or flyers if you wish. If you will be offering handouts, please state so on the entry application.

There is no fee to enter the parade. All registered, accepted parade participants get free admission to the fair on Sunday, August 22.

Here is an application form.

Entry forms must be received by Aug. 13. All entry applications will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. Accepted entries will receive additional details.