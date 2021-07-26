Online series on caring for a loved one or friend with dementia offered for early August

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a three-part series for those caring for a loved one or friend with dementia.

This no-cost series will be online, 3 consecutive Wednesdays, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, from 1-2 p.m.

A diagnosis of dementia leads to many questions and concerns for families facing their new reality. In this series, family members or friends of someone living with dementia will learn how to plan for the future, while managing day-to-day life. Topics covered include the importance of a diagnosis, different types of dementia, managing behavioral responses, communication strategies, building a care team, and community resources. While each presentation can stand

alone, different topics are covered in each session to build a cohesive understanding of dementia caregiving.

Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to register and receive the link. For questions, please contact Susan Johnson, Dementia Care Specialist at 262-605-6602.