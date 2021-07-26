Agenda: Salem School District regular board meeting July 27, 2021

Jul 26th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate Library.

Public access to allow for social distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting also will be live streamed at: https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Beginning of 2021-2022 School Year Safety Protocols.
  • Revisit Emergency Policy: Board Member Participation in Meetings Via Technology During Identified Public Health Emergency.
  • Revisit Emergency Restriction of Public Comments to be Submitted as Only Written Comments.
  • Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities.

The full agenda is available here.

