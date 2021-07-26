Agenda: Salem School District regular board meeting July 27, 2021

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate Library.

Public access to allow for social distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room. The meeting also will be live streamed at: https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

Among the agenda items are:

Beginning of 2021-2022 School Year Safety Protocols.

Revisit Emergency Policy: Board Member Participation in Meetings Via Technology During Identified Public Health Emergency.

Revisit Emergency Restriction of Public Comments to be Submitted as Only Written Comments.

Outside Group Access to Salem School Facilities.

