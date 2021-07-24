2021 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Still time to enter Fairest of the Fair

2018 Fairest of the Fair Amanda Boss places the crown on the head of 2020 Fairest of the Fair Claire Fox.

There is still time to enter the Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair contest.

The Fairest of the Fair winner selected this year will reign from January 2022 – January 2023 and will represent Kenosha County Fair at the State of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition in January 2023. The Kenosha County Fair Fairest of the Fair will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and a Lifetime Membership to the Kenosha County Fair.

The Fairest of the Fair winner will serve as an ambassador of the Kenosha County Fair and represent the Fair during a year of official duties, including appearances at local events and parades.

To be a contestant you need to meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age as of August 1, 2021.

Have a reliable source of transportation for events starting January 1, 2022.

Be a Kenosha County permanent resident during the KCO FOTFR term (attending college outside of Kenosha County is acceptable).

Not have been convicted of a felony.

Have no children for the duration of your reign.

More information on duties and eligibility is available here.

Coronation will take place Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2:30 p.m., on the Creekside Stage.

The deadline to enter is July 30. An application is available here.