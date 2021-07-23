Get ready for the 2021 Kenosha County Fair!

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

The Kenosha County Fair is back in 2021 and will be here before you know it.

The theme this year is “Sewn in Tradition.” The fair’s centennial will be celebrated this year since the 2020 fair was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The fair will take place this year from Aug. 18-22 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot adjacent to Wilmot Union High School. Fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. until midnight – Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 to 7 p..m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $10 for 12 years old and above. Ages 7 to 11 are $5 a day and children 6 and under are free. Seniors 65 and older have daily admission of $7. Active or retired military (must show ID) $7.

A season tickets is $35. Lifetime memberships are $250.

Click here for advance tickets.

The fair is a truly something for everyone event with animals, art, rides, music, racing, food and more. It’s the ultimate all ages event.

Leading up to the fair, westofthei.com will publish every day a “2021 Fair Preview” highlighting some aspect of the fair. Keep coming back to learn more about what’s going to be happening at the Kenosha County Fair.