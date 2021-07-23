Antonio Noble awarded Eagle Scout rank

Eagle Scout Antonio Noble and state Rep. Samantha Kerkman. /Submitted photo

Antonio Noble of Scout Troop 329, Silver Lake, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony held on July 17 at the Wilmot Firehouse.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman presented Antonio with a commendation from her and state Sen. Van Wanggard. Antonio also received another award from Sheriff David Beth and other letters of commendation. Kenosha County Supervisor Sharon Pomaville also was at the ceremony.

Antonio’s Eagle project was to build and design an outdoor reading garden at Riverview School in Silver Lake, Kerkman said in a social media post. His future goal is a career in law enforcement.

Kerkman said she also had recognized Antonio’s father, Ray, in 2002, after he achieved Eagle Scout rank.