Air quality alert issued

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

From the alert announcement:

For people living in Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan Counties, the air quality index (AQI) is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY levels. Active children and adults, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged, strenuous outdoor activities.

The alert is due to expire midnight Saturday.