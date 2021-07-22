Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Jul 22nd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 3:22 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for an investigation in the 1500 block of Skinner Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A strong odor of natural gas has been reported.

