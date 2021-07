A swim caution has been lifted for the Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach after re-sampling by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels there within normal range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Wednesday’s re-sampling at PHLA beach was 15 E.coli/100 mL.