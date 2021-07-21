July 21, 2021 lake test results: Caution remains for PHLA beach, lifted for Lilly Lake

A swim caution for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake remains in effect and a swim caution at Lilly Lake was lifted after resampling for E.coli levels Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The resampling results from Tuesday were:

PHLA – 687 E.coli/100 mL.

Lily Lake – 121 E.coli/100 mL.

PHLA was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.