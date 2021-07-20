Photos and judging results from 2021 Silver Lake 4th of July Boat Parade

The 2021 Silver Lake 4th of July Boat Parade had over 40 entries.

Prizes were awarded to top 4 finishers in each the Hawaiian and Patriotic categories. Prizes were also awarded to other participants.

Local businesses donated prizes.

Here are the winners:

Patriotic — 1ST #15 Hilary Arnow; 2ND #41 Greg Schrader; 3RD #20 Allen Dunski; 4TH #12 Jeff Klein.

Hawaiian — 1ST #16 Chuck & Carol Ramke; 2ND #36 Linda Higgins; 3RD #14 Marty Bilecki & Heather Gapko; 4TH #9 Maria Hebb.

