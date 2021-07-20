July 20, 2021 lake test results: PHLA beach and Lilly Lake under caution

Swin cautions are in effect for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake and Lilly Lake after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that resulted in the cautions were:

PHLA – 260 E.coli/100 mL.

Lilly Lake – 727 E.coli/100 mL.

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Other testing results from this week as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 26 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 11 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 27 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 82 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 10 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 3 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 20 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 7 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 12 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 260 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 17 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 727 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 9 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 5 E.coli/100 mL.