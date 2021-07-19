Testing of new gas main in Paddock Lake to start Tuesday

We Energies and K.S. Underground will be testing the newly installed We Energies natural gas main installed under Highway 50 through Paddock Lake beginning Tuesday, the village administration announced Monday

The work will consist of adding the odorant ethyl mercaptan and pressure testing of the new gas main.

Ethyl mercaptan is described as having a strong skunk-like odor, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue will have one engine company staged in the Paddock Lake area along Highway 50 that will be able to respond quickly to reported gas leaks, as well as routine calls, Interim Chief James Lejcar said in a communication to Kenosha County Joint Services shared with westofthei.com by the village.