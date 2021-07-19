Aquanuts win 2021 Wisconsin State Water Ski Show championship

Ethan Shulda of Twin Lakes, State Tournament MVP -Male on his wakeboard. /Photo by Nancy Rzonca, supplied by Aquanuts

Twin Lakes-based Aquanuts water ski team won the 2021 Wisconsin State Water Ski Show championship July 15-18 in Wisconsin Rapids.

It was the Aquanuts first state championship in 35 years.

2021 Aquanuts show directors are Dan Boreman and Kailey Koehler.

The Aquanuts were the winners in Ballet Line, Barefoot, Jump and Pyramid. In all, the Aquanuts took first in five of the eight categories as well as best Male Skier Ethan Shulda, best Female Skier Kailey Koehler and best Trick Skier Jared Meyer.

The Aquanuts final tournament of the year will be the Nationals Show Ski Championship the weekend of Aug. 13-15. The Aquanuts have a few days off to rest and relax as the Junior Team skis on Wednesday, July 21, and the Aquanuts perform an exhibition as part of a Shred the Lake event on Saturday, July 24. The full team returns to the water on Wednesday July 28 at 6 p.m. A trophy presentation ceremony and championship ski show are scheduled for Saturday, July 31 in Twin Lakes at 6 p.m.

2021 Aquanuts ballet line. /Photo by Nancy Rzonca, supplied by Aquanuts

Cody Coffey on sky ski. /Photo by Nancy Rzonca, supplied by Aquanuts