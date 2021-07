Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:31 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to an alarm at a business in the 12000 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) in Bristol.

UPDATE 6:34 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that this is for a smoke detector for two buildings.

UPDATE 6:37 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports to dispatch that no signs of fire showing from exterior.