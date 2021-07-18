Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting and Lake District commissioners meeting July 19, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners (same people) are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Village Hall.

The Village Board regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Motion to approve a Village Special Event Permit.

Motion to approve Ordinance 2021-07-01 Amending Chapter 2.37- Ethical Standards of the Village of Twin Lakes Municipal Code.

The full agenda is available here.

The lake district commissioners meeting will follow the Village Board meeting. On the agenda is:

Consideration of a motion to approve an Agricultural Land Rental Agreement with Reynolds Family Farm LLC.

The full agenda is available here.