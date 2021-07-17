Twin Lakes recognizes mother and daughter who saved woman struggling in Lake Mary Thursday

From left (foreground): Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz, Twin Lakes Fire Department Chief Stan Clause Jr., Jennifer Burlingame and Maria Burlingame.

A mother and her 12-year-old daughter from Michigan were recognized on Saturday for their instrumental part in saving a local woman who was struggling in Lake Mary in Twin Lakes Thursday.

Twin Lakes Police Department Chief Adam Grosz called Jennifer and Maria Burlingame “true heros” and credited them with saving the life of Tina Krause, 51 of Twin Lakes at a recognition ceremony held Saturday morning at the village Police Station.

“They did a very brave and heroic thing,” Grosz said.

Without the Burlingames intervention, Grosz said the incident could have been a “tragedy in our community.”

Gary Krause, Tina’s husband, called them “two angels” who saved his wife.

The Burlingames, in town for the Country Thunder music festival, were boating on Lake Mary Thursday around 3:30 p.m.. One of their party saw two people who had capsized in kayaks and appeared to be struggling in the water.

As they pulled up they could see Tina Krause appeared to be unresponsive and almost under the surface of the water, Jennifer Burlingame said.

With Jennifer maneuvering the boat, Maria jumped into the water and held Tina’s head up out of the water. Maria said it was a little scary, but others on Saturday praised her poise in being able to help.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Maria said.

Jennifer joined Maria in the water and together they swam Tina to the back of the boat. Others helped get Tina into the boat and Jennifer, a family doctor, administered CPR. Tina and the person she was kayaking with were transported in the boat to the Lance Park boat launch, where TLPD officers and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue personnel were waiting.

Tina Krause was transported to the hospital and recovered, Grosz said. When a representative of the TLPD called the Krause home to get an update on her condition Tina answered the phone, Grosz said.

Tina wanted to attend the ceremony, but did not feel up to it, Grosz said.

Jennifer and Maria were presented with plaques, TLPD patches and challenge coins in recognition of their actions.

Fire Chief Stan Clause Jr. said the Burlingames did a great job and made his staff’s job “much easier.”

“It takes a big team and you two were part of that team,” Clause said.

Jennifer Burlingame said the incident was a reminder of the importance of knowing CPR. She said she planned to enroll her children in CPR classes when the family returns home.

“It’s something everyone can learn,” Jennifer Burlingame said.

Here is video of the recognition ceremony:

