Highway EM/East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes to close Monday for repair

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway EM (East Lakeshore Drive) in the Village of Twin Lakes will be closed in approximately the 2000 block for culvert repair work beginning Monday, July 19.

This work will take roughly a week to complete.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Stateline Road, Highway HM (374th Avenue/Wilmot Road) and Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue). A map of the detour is available here.

This work is dependent on weather conditions and is subject to change.