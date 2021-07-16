Visitors here for music fest credited with saving lives of kayakers on Lake Mary

Two people in the area for the Country Thunder music festival are being credited with saving the lives of two kayakers on Lake Mary Thursday afternoon.

From a Twin Lakes Police Department news release:

On Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 3:10 PM Twin Lakes Police Officers responded to a report of possible drowning victim on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes. Officers were able to observe from shore two empty kayaks near the center of Lake Mary. Boaters on the lake had already responded to assist two females in distress after their kayaks had capsized and the occupants fell in the water. It was reported that one of the victims was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. Citizens then brought the victims to shore at Lance Park where they were met by Twin Lakes Police and (Twin Lakes Fire and) Rescue personnel.

One female victim, a 40 year-old, resident of Kenosha, was evaluated by rescue personnel and released at the scene. The other female victim, a 5 I year-old, resident of Twin Lakes, was transported by ambulance to Burlington hospital where she was treated and later released.

The victims later advised police that the kayaks they were in had capsized after going over a large wave. The hospitalized victim had not been wearing a life jacket at the time and was not able to get one on after her kayak capsized.

The citizens who helped rescue the two victims were from Michigan and visiting the Twin Lakes area for the Country Thunder Event taking place in this weekend. Chief (Adam) Grosz would like to commend the quick actions of the boaters who responded to help the two victims. If it had not been for these citizen ‘s actions, this likely would have been a tragic event.