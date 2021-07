Working on the railroad is going to close a portion of Highway JB in Wheatland starting next week.

From an announcement from Wisconsin Central Ltd. (CN):

Beginning Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8 a.m., the Wisconsin Central Ltd. (CN) is performing repairs at the crossing CTH JB. The highway will be closed at the crossing and a signed detour will be in effect. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The crossing is located between Highway 83 and Highway W.