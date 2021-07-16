Deputy responding for loose cows in Wheatland

Jul 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:38 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding for a report of loose cows in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Caller reported a group of loose cows along the roadside in the 7700 block of Highway P.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Uncategorized, Wheatland.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives