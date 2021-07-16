Deputy responding for loose cows in Wheatland

At about 1:38 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding for a report of loose cows in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Caller reported a group of loose cows along the roadside in the 7700 block of Highway P.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 1:38 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding for a report of loose cows in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Caller reported a group of loose cows along the roadside in the 7700 block of Highway P.
Posted in: Police/fire, Uncategorized, Wheatland.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress