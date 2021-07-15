Wheatland Town Board in favor of conditional use permit for Glembocki Concrete

The Wheatland Town Board gave a favorable recommendation to Kenosha County for a conditional use permit requested by Glembocki Concrete, Inc. at Monday’s Town Board meeting.

Glembocki Concrete, Inc. is owned by William Glembocki, the Wheatland town chairman. Glembocki did not attend the meeting Monday. His wife, Deb, attended to answer any questions. In William Glembocki’s absence, Supervisor Andrew Lois chaired the meeting.

Glembocki is seeking a conditional use permit for a new 60 ft. x 104 ft. pole building with brick on lower portion to be used as cold storage for concrete construction equipment, trucks, supplies and an office. The building would be located at 35303 Geneva Road, property owned by Kenneth R & Karen M Kerkman Revocable Trust. Information provided on the Town Board meeting agenda said the Glembocki building will look similar to existing buildings nearby and there will be no outdoor storage.

Conditional use permits are ultimately approved by Kenosha County. The town reviews applications for such permits and makes a favorable or unfavorable recommendation.

The Town Board approved a favorable recommendation on the Glembocki CUP application by a 2-0 vote.

“I think it’s a nice fit there,” Lois said. “I don’t see a problem with it.”

The CUP application had earlier been considered and viewed favorably by the town Plan Commission.