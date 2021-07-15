Units responding for water call on Lake Mary

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:08 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and county Dive Team members and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for a water call on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. — Dispatch reports person has been pulled into a boat and CPR being performed. Twin Lakes command holds dive team members in quarters.

UPDATE 3:13 p.m. — Boat bringing two victims to the boat launch at Lance Park. Twin Lakes command requests a paramedic intercept from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and a second Twin Lakes ambulance to the scene.