Units responding for investigation in Randall

Jul 14th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:33 p.m., Randall Fire Department units are responding for an investigation of a gas smell at the Country Thunder music festival grounds.

Per dispatch: Randall chief at the command post requests an engine respond.

