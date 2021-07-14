Showers & thunderstorms headed our way

The National Weather Service says a line of rain and thunderstorms is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The chance of precipitation is 80 percent and we could get new rainfall amounts (beyond what we already got earlier today) between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The NWS estimates these storms should arrive in our area between about 11 p.m. and midnight.

Counties out west in Wisconsin (including Rock and Dane counties) have tornado watches in effect, but no such actions have been taken for our area yet.

Stormy weather is expected to persist into Thursday, with the greatest chance of rain/storms (80 percent) between 4 and 8 a.m.