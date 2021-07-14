Sheriff’s Dept. issues statement regarding music festival traffic this weekend; permits available for Twin Lakes residents

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following news release regarding traffic during the COuntyr Thunder Music Festival in Randall:

The 2021 Country Thunder Music Festival will be taking place from Thursday, July 15th to Sunday, July 18th. Starting on Wednesday, July 14th the increased traffic associated with this festival will impact the communities in Kenosha County, Walworth County, and McHenry County, IL.

Due to the high volume of traffic resulting from the festival, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department encourages people to be aware of the road closings and traffic adjustments around the festival site.

Twin Lakes residents that show proof of residency can obtain a vehicle placard from the Twin Lakes Police Department tomorrow morning, July 14th starting at 9:00 am. The placards will allow local residents to get through roadblocks to their homes and businesses.