Units responding for fire alarm in Paddock Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:23 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 24400 block of 74th Street in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as an activated fire/smoke alarm. Alarm company reports resident on scene reports no sign of fire.

UPDATE 8:27 p.m. — Salem Lake command calls off some units, with some to continue response.

UPDATE 8:37 p.m. — Salem lakes command reports to dispatch no problem found. Detector cleaned and alarm reset. Command terminated; units returning to quarters.