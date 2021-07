Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:27 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a crash at Spiegelhoff and Richmond roads in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries unknown.

UPDATE about 5:36 p.m. — Police office requests one tow.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Police officer reports Richmond Road being shut down in both directions.