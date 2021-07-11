2021 Bristol Progress Days Parade coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The Bristol Progress Days Parade was back Sunday.

The parade, which winds its way through central Bristol and ends at Hansen Park where the Progress Days festival is headquartered, had slightly cooler weather than typical, but no rain. That meant many a child’s bag was filled with candy thrown from the parade units, a trademark of this event.

The parade is a highlight of the last day of the three-day annual community festival.

Here is video of the fire and rescue equipment that starts the parade:

Here is video of the Central High School Marching Falcons:

Here is video of the Tebala Motor Patrol:

Here are many more photos of the event: