Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:14 p.m., Salem Lake Fire/Rescue units are responding for a report of a boat on fire on Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Boat engine on fire. Three occupants wearing lifejackets are in the water and swimming to shore. This is near the 98th Street launch.

UPDATE 4:26 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports no active fire. Any units still responding can do so non-emergency.