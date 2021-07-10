Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting July 12, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be live streamed and can also be accessed for later viewing here.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation of the 2020 village audit.

A closed session for purposes of considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. This closed session is relative to the fire chief. The board also may come back into open session and take action or make an announcement regarding the subject of the closed session.

The full agenda is available here.