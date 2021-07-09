Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski named 2021 Bristol Outstanding Citizens at Progress Days banquet

The 2021 Bristol Outstanding Citizens are the mother-son duo of Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski.

The announcement was part of the traditional first day of Bristol Progress Days banquet held Friday evening at Brat Stop/Parkway Chateau.

Priscilla’s involvement in a variety of community activities was cited in her nomination. She has been active in Kenosha County 4-H, Home and Community Leaders and in her church, through the Mission Society and Ladies Aid Society, She also has been a volunteer for Progress Days, helping with the parade and 5K run behind the scenes.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Ben’s nomination included similar achievements. He has been active as a 4-H judge and has been one of the planners of the Progress Days parade. Recently, he has been working as substitute teacher, teaching everything from kindergarten music to AP chemistry.

Each year one man and one woman from Bristol are selected for the honor as a traditional part of the Progress Days community festival.