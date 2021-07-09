Justin Gorsuch and Hailey Bies named 2021 Junior Outstanding Citizens at Bristol Progress Days banquet

Justin Gorsuch and Hailey Bies were named the 2021 Bristol Outstanding Boy and Girl.

The announcement was made at the first night of Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday evening at The Brat Stop/Parkway Chateau.

In his nomination, Justin Gorsuch was described as an active young man who plays softball in the Bristol Recreation league. He has designed a board game with family and friends. He is a member of the Bristol School Band and the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club. Justin is active at church and Sunday school. He is willing to help with anything, including baby sitting his niece and nephew.

In her nomination, Hailey Bies was described as a very dependable student and friend to her classmates. She volunteers on the student council so she can help others. She is a member of the Bristol Grade School choir and Bristol Strivers 4-H Club.

Each year a girl and a boy are named outstanding citizens as part of the Progress Days community festival.