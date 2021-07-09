Amanda Palmen is Miss Bristol 2021

Miss Bristol Court 2021 (from left): Amanda Gorsuch, Emily Thomas, Amanda Palmen, Jennah Miller and Micaela Lawlor.

Amanda Palmen has been named 2021 Miss Bristol.

The Miss Bristol crowning is part of the Bristol Progress Days community festival. The culmination of the competition took place Friday evening at the coronation banquet.

Palmen, 17, is a senior at Central High School. Her future plans are to attend college and become an elemnetary school teacher. Her parents are Diane and Roy Palmen.

As Miss Bristol, Palmen will participate in activities during this year’s Progress Days and will represent the village at various functions through the coming year.

First runner up was Emily Thomas.

Second runner up was Jennah Miller.

Third runner up was Amanda Gorsuch. She also was named Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants.

Fourth runner up was Micaela Lawlor.