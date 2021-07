The Bristol WI Historical Society will be hosting an open house on Sunday, July 11th from 10am to

3pm at Davidson Hall, 8323 198th Ave. in Bristol.

The society will be hosting a 50/50 Raffle on Sunday with the drawing held at 2:30 p.m. Stop by and purchase

your ticket to get in on the fun. Need not be present to win.

For additional information on the Open House or the Society, check out the group’s Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/BristolWisconsinHistoricalSociety