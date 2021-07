The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda itesm are:

Draft Ordinance related to General Town Governance Town Plan Commission makeup.

Formation of a committee to investigate the feasibility of golf carts on town roads. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Continued discussion of a new Fire Station in Powers Lake. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.