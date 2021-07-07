2021 Bristol Progress Days July 9, 10, 11

Bristol Progress Days, the annual community festival held the weekend after the Fourth of July, in Bristol, is back for 2021 and will take place over three days on July 10, 11 and 12.

The theme for this year is “2021-Looking Forward.”

The festivities include the Miss Bristol crowning and the Outstanding Citizens Awards, which are announced on Friday at the coronation banquet. The sports tournaments are always a big hit and the fireworks show and parade draw people from all over the southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area.

Here’s some of the fun at Bristol Progress Days:

CORONATION BANQUET — This year’s Miss Bristol and the Outstanding Citizen announcements are made at the annual banquet held at the Parkway Chateau on Friday evening.

RUN/WALK — This year’s events will again include a 5K run/1.5 mile walk on Saturday morning.

PARADE — The parade known for its large number of varied entries and its abundance of candy treats takes place starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade route works its way through downtown Bristol and ends at Hansen Park, where the other Progress Days activities are held. Make sure to bring a container for all that candy!

FIREWORKS — The annual fireworks display takes place at dusk on Sunday.

AUCTION — An auction with a live auctioneer will take place Sunday following the parade.

MUSIC — Music in the beer tent will be provided on Saturday, July 10 by The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane. Pandora music will be streamed on Friday night and Sunday.

SOFTBALL — Softball tournaments will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

KIDS FUN — Saturday is a special one for kids at Progress Days with a kids game area and pedal pull starting at 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL — A volleyball tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Saturday.

Need more information? Visit www.bristolprogressdays.com.