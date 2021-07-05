Units responding for alarm in Paris

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:09 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 4500 block of 200th Avenue for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is the Waste Management landfill property.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m. — Dispatch reports that alarm company power restart believed to have triggered alarm. Some fire units to continue limited response. Deputy not going to respond.

UPDATE 10:14 a.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire at structure from exterior. Out investigating.

UPDATE 10:22 a.m. — All units on scene clearing and returning to quarters.