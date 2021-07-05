Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board special and committee of the whole meetings; Lake District meeting July 6, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting, a committee of the whole meeting and a Lake and Rehabilitation District commissioners meeting on Tuesday (due to Monday being considered a holiday).

First up at 6:30 p.m. is the committee of the whole meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding amending Chapter 2.37-Code of Ethical Standards.

Discussion regarding Village Code section 10.28.080-Parking Limitations. Specifically, on Hickory Ln within 100 feet of the intersection at Willow Road.

Discussion regarding creating a wait list policy for Village Slip Rentals at Lake Elizabeth Marina.

The full agenda is available here.

Following the committee of the whole will be a Lake and Rehabilitation District commissioners (same members as Village Board) meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a Motion to approve the draft 2022 annual budget and proposed Tax Levy for the Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District and direct that it be published

Consideration of a Motion to approve the agenda for the 2021 annual meeting of the Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District.

The full agenda is available here.

Following the lake district meeting will be a special Village Board meeting with the following agenda item:

Consideration of a motion to approve a resolution committing to increase sewer service rates in conjunction with the requirements of a clean water fund loan.

The full agenda is available here.