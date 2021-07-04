Units responding for investigation in Silver Lake

Jul 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:06 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 1106 block of East Wood Drive in Silver Lake for an investigation of a gas smell.

Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported through lower level of a house

