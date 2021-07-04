Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Jul 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:04 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a brush fire in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Wheatland.

UPDATE 9:22 p.m. — Fire extinguished. All fire units returning to quarters.

