Units responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 9:04 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a brush fire in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Wheatland.
UPDATE 9:22 p.m. — Fire extinguished. All fire units returning to quarters.
Posted in: Police/fire, Wheatland.
