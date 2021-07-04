Units responding for alarm in Silver Lake

Jul 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 400 block of Anita Court in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a sounding smoke alarm.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives