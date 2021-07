Saturday night Libertyfest drew a great crowd. The Aquanuts did their show during the first part of the evening. The DJ played music. There was food and beverages to available while enjoying the lakefront. A lot of kids were playing in the water. Many boats dotted the water as the time for the fireworks drew closer. By 9:15 pm, the Chamber of Commerce announced that they had run out of food. The crowd sounded happy with the approximately 20 minute show.

The crowd waiting for the show to begin.