Fireworks once again lit up the sky over Paddock Lake in celebration of Independence Day Saturday night.

Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc. is the community group that raises money to fund the display.

The group thanked Festival Foods (owner of Lakeside Foods) for being its largest sponsor this year. The group also thanked the village of Paddock Lake, many of the businesses, and the residents for their support.

Here is the finish of the show: