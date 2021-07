Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 26700 block of 110th Street in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a fireworks misfire that is threatening to catch a tree on fire.

UPDATE 8:53 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no sign of fire. Calls for downgrade to single engine response.

UPDATE 9:12 p.m. — Command reports small brush fire, now out. Command being terminated.

